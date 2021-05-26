Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) Has Gifted Shareholders With A Fantastic 220% Total Return On Their Investment

Unfortunately, investing is risky - companies can and do go bankrupt. But if you pick the right business to buy shares in, you can make more than you can lose. For example, the Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) share price has soared 179% return in just a single year. In the last week shares have slid back 2.6%. In contrast, the longer term returns are negative, since the share price is 48% lower than it was three years ago.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Tremont Mortgage Trust was able to grow EPS by 35% in the last twelve months. The share price gain of 179% certainly outpaced the EPS growth. So it's fair to assume the market has a higher opinion of the business than it a year ago.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqCM:TRMT Earnings Per Share Growth May 26th 2021

We know that Tremont Mortgage Trust has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? If you're interested, you could check this free report showing consensus revenue forecasts.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. In the case of Tremont Mortgage Trust, it has a TSR of 220% for the last year. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Tremont Mortgage Trust shareholders have gained 220% (in total) over the last year. That includes the value of the dividend. That certainly beats the loss of about 9% per year over three years. The optimist would say this is evidence that the stock has bottomed, and better days lie ahead. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Tremont Mortgage Trust (1 shouldn't be ignored) that you should be aware of.

But note: Tremont Mortgage Trust may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with past earnings growth (and further growth forecast).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.