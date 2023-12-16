Trelleborg AB - Class B (TBABF) Price Target Increased by 6.46% to 31.33

The average one-year price target for Trelleborg AB - Class B (OTC:TBABF) has been revised to 31.33 / share. This is an increase of 6.46% from the prior estimate of 29.43 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 27.30 to a high of 34.46 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.19% from the latest reported closing price of 32.36 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 140 funds or institutions reporting positions in Trelleborg AB - Class B. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 10.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TBABF is 0.24%, a decrease of 5.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.61% to 34,197K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 5,783K shares. No change in the last quarter.

CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 4,230K shares. No change in the last quarter.

TBGVX - Tweedy, Browne Global Value Fund holds 3,902K shares. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,057K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,038K shares, representing an increase of 0.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TBABF by 1.26% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,787K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,785K shares, representing an increase of 0.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TBABF by 7.09% over the last quarter.

