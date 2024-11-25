Trek 2000 Sells Significant Securities Holdings

Trek 2000 International Ltd (SG:5AB) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Trek 2000 International Ltd has sold quoted securities amounting to approximately US$ 6.17 million, representing 21.1% of its net tangible assets, between August and November 2024. This move reduced the company’s aggregate quoted investments from 30.9% to 9.8% of its net tangible assets, reflecting a strategic financial shift for the group.

For further insights into SG:5AB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.