Trek 2000 Sells Significant Securities Holdings

November 25, 2024 — 04:54 am EST

Trek 2000 International Ltd (SG:5AB) has released an update.

Trek 2000 International Ltd has sold quoted securities amounting to approximately US$ 6.17 million, representing 21.1% of its net tangible assets, between August and November 2024. This move reduced the company’s aggregate quoted investments from 30.9% to 9.8% of its net tangible assets, reflecting a strategic financial shift for the group.

