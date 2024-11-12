TreeHouse reports Q3 adjusted EPS 57c, consensus 75c

Reports Q3 adjusted revenue $854.4M, consensus $881.14M. “Our third quarter results were mixed, as a tough operating environment with softer consumer takeaway led to sales below our expectations. However, I was pleased with our supply chain savings, which led to margin improvement and profit that was within our guidance range,” said Steve Oakland, chairman, CEO, and President. “Immediately following the quarter, we discovered a potential contamination during routine product testing and initiated a voluntary recall of our frozen griddle products. We have an unwavering commitment to food safety and quality and will continue to diligently manage this ongoing situation led by our values and focusing on the safety of our customers and consumers.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on THS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.