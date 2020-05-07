Markets
TreeHouse Reaffirms Full Year Guidance - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (THS) reaffirmed its 2020 guidance for adjusted earnings from continuing operations of $2.40 to $2.65 per share, net sales of $4.10 to $4.40 billion, and free cash flow of $250 to $300 million.

For the second quarter, TreeHouse projects: adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations of $105 million to $120 million, up approximately 7% year-over-year at the midpoint; adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations of $0.40 to $0.50, up approximately 13% year-over-year at the midpoint; and net sales between $1.05 to $1.09 billion, up approximately 4% year-over-year at the midpoint.

First quarter adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations was $0.37 compared to $0.33, a year ago. Net sales totaled $1.09 billion compared to $1.07 billion, last year, an increase of 1.7%. Organic net sales increased 2.6% in the first quarter of 2020.

