TreeHouse price target lowered to $32 from $39 at Barclays

Barclays lowered the firm’s price target on TreeHouse (THS) to $32 from $39 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. With “consistently disappointing” sales, TreeHouse will now “take pressure off growth capital” and focus on margin and cash flow in ways less dependent on weakening consumer trends, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

