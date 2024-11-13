TreeHouse price target lowered to $30 from $35 at Truist

Truist lowered the firm’s price target on TreeHouse (THS) to $30 from $35 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. The firm is reducing its FY24 estimates following the company’s Q3 earnings miss, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The management also indicated volume trends for its core categories are weak, similar to most of the packaged food space, a trend which is expected to continue into 2025, Truist added.

