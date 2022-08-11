TreeHouse Foods To Sell Portions Of Meal Preparation Business

(RTTNews) - TreeHouse Foods Inc. (THS), a maker and supplier of private label food, said on Thursday that it has agreed to sell significant portions of its meal preparation division to an investment firm indirectly held by Investindustrial VII L.P.

The financial terms of the deal, expected to be closed in the fourth quarter, were not disclosed.

The business operates 14 manufacturing facilities located in the U.S., Canada, and Italy along with 19 company-operated distribution centers, with an expectation of around $1.6 billion in revenues for 2022.

The business is a supplier of private label food products in its categories, manufacturing and distributing pasta, red sauces, salsa, salad dressings, mayonnaise, condiments, syrup, pie-fillings and preserves, among other products.

