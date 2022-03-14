Markets
TreeHouse Foods To Focus On Driving Growth In Snacking And Beverages Business

(RTTNews) - TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (THS) said its Board has concluded that the focus of its ongoing strategic review will be to continue reshaping the company by building leadership and depth around a focused group of categories in its higher-growth Snacking & Beverages business. TreeHouse will continue its exploration of potential divestiture transactions, including the sale of portions of the Meal Preparation business, either in a single transaction or in a series of transactions.

The Board of TreeHouse Foods has decided it is not the right time to pursue a sale of the whole company, but it remains open to all alternatives to maximize shareholder value.

The company reaffirmed its 2022 guidance, including net sales growth of at least 11% year-over-year and adjusted EBITDA of $385 to $415 million, up approximately 5% year-over-year at the midpoint.

