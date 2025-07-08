Is TreeHouse Foods (THS) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is TreeHouse Foods (THS). THS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 10.78, which compares to its industry's average of 16.17. THS's Forward P/E has been as high as 17.94 and as low as 10.04, with a median of 14.11, all within the past year.

We should also highlight that THS has a P/B ratio of 0.69. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 1.84. Within the past 52 weeks, THS's P/B has been as high as 1.47 and as low as 0.64, with a median of 1.14.

Finally, we should also recognize that THS has a P/CF ratio of 6.62. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 14.96. Over the past 52 weeks, THS's P/CF has been as high as 18.04 and as low as 6.16, with a median of 10.34.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in TreeHouse Foods's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, THS looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (THS)

