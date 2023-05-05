TreeHouse Foods' (THS) Q1 Earnings Coming Up: Factors to Note

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. THS is set to report first-quarter 2023 earnings on May 8, before the opening bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TreeHouse Foods’ quarterly bottom line has been unchanged in the past 30 days at 39 cents per share. This shows an improvement from the loss per share of 15 cents reported in the year-earlier quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $849 million for the quarter under review, suggesting a year-over-year decline of 25.6%.



The manufacturer and distributor of private-label packaged foods and beverages has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 48.8%, on average. TreeHouse Foods delivered an earnings surprise of 7.7% in the last reported quarter.

Key Factors to Consider

TreeHouse Foods has been gaining from its efficient pricing actions, as well as its focus on cost-control actions and improvement efforts to boost savings. Encouraged by the robust demand for private-label products, management has been on track to fulfill incremental orders despite labor shortages and supply-chain disruptions.



The company has always been focused on expanding its product offerings through acquisitions. The addition of the pasta brand Riviana Foods, along with the Private Brands, has been accretive to revenues. These upsides are likely to have boosted the company’s performance in the quarter under review.



On its last reported quarter'searnings call TreeHouse Foods had projected a year-over-year improvement of 300-450 basis points in the adjusted EBITDA margin from continuing operations for the quarter under review.



On the flip side, the company has been bearing the brunt of additional costs associated with labor and supply-chain disruptions, along with warehouse capacity constraints. TreeHouse has been witnessing soft volumes, as labor and supply-chain hurdles limited its capacity to cater to demand. Management had earlier expected the macro-environmental uncertainty to prevail.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for TreeHouse Foods this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. price-eps-surprise | TreeHouse Foods, Inc. Quote

TreeHouse Foods has an Earnings ESP of +19.75% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

Other Stocks With a Favorable Combination

Here are some other companies, which according to our model, also have the right combination of elements to deliver an earnings beat:



Coty COTY currently has an Earnings ESP of +60.97% and a Zacks Rank of 2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



COTY is likely to register a top-line improvement when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2023 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Coty’ quarterly revenues is pegged at $1.23 billion, calling for growth of 3.6% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the quarterly EPS of 5 cents suggests an increase from the 3 cents reported in the year-ago quarter. COTY has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 24.2%, on average.



Conagra Brands CAG has an Earnings ESP of +0.12% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. CAG is likely to register top and bottom-line growth when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its quarterly revenues is pegged at $3.1 billion, which suggests growth of 4.6% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The consensus estimate for the quarterly EPS of 61 cents suggests a decrease of 6.2% from the year-ago quarter's actual. CAG delivered an earnings surprise of 13.2%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



The Kraft Heinz Company KHC currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.30% and a Zacks Rank of 3. KHC is likely to register a top-line increase when it reports second-quarter 2023 earnings. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $6.8 billion, indicating a rise of 4% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. KHC delivered an earnings beat of 10.7%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the quarterly EPS of 70 cents suggests no year-over-year change and has been unchanged in the past 30 days.



