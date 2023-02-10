TreeHouse Foods (THS) Lined Up for Q4 Earnings: Things to Note

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. THS is set to report fourth-quarter 2022 earnings on Feb 13, before the opening bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TreeHouse Foods’ quarterly bottom line has been unchanged in the past 30 days at 91 cents per share.



Further, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1,032 million for the quarter under review.



The manufacturer and distributor of private-label packaged foods and beverages has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 56.3%, on average. TreeHouse Foods delivered an earnings surprise of 38.5% in the last reported quarter.

Key Factors to Consider

TreeHouse Foods has been gaining from its efficient pricing actions as well as focus on cost-control actions and improvement efforts to boost savings. Encouraged by the robust demand for private-label products, management has been on track with fulfilling incremental orders despite labor shortages and supply-chain disruptions.



The company has always been focused on expanding its product offerings through acquisitions. The addition of the pasta brand Riviana Foods, along with the Private Brands, has been accretive to revenues. While management expects the labor and supply-chain environment to remain challenging, it is making a solid improvement in service. These upsides are expected to have boosted the company’s performance in the quarter under review.



On its lastearnings call TreeHouse Foods had projected net sales (from continuing operations) growth of 22-24% year over year for the fourth quarter of 2022, backed by pricing. It expects an adjusted EBITDA margin of 10.5-12%, indicating significant sequential growth due to pricing actions, cost-saving efforts and peak seasonality.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for TreeHouse Foods this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. price-eps-surprise | TreeHouse Foods, Inc. Quote

TreeHouse Foods has a Zacks Rank of 2 but its Earnings ESP of 0.00% makes surprise prediction difficult.

Stocks With Favorable Combination

Here are some companies, which according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings.



The Kraft Heinz Company KHC currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.52% and a Zacks Rank of 3. KHC is likely to register a bottom-line decline when it reports fourth-quarter 2022 earnings. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the quarterly EPS of 77 cents suggests a decrease of 2.5% from the year-ago quarter. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Kraft Heinz’s top line is likely to grow year over year in the fourth quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $7.2 billion, indicating a rise of 6.8% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. KHC delivered an earnings beat of 15.5%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



The Boston Beer Company SAM has an Earnings ESP of +49.17% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. SAM is likely to register top and bottom-line growth when it reports the fourth-quarter 2022 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its quarterly revenues is pegged at $402 million, which suggests growth of 15.5% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the quarterly EPS of 72 cents suggests a significant increase from the loss per share of 9 cents reported in the year-ago quarter. SAM has delivered a negative earnings surprise of 52.1%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Calavo Growers CVGW currently has an Earnings ESP of +8.33% and a Zacks Rank of 3. CVGW is likely to register a top-line improvement when it reports first-quarter fiscal 2023 numbers.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Calavo Growers’ quarterly revenues is pegged at $277 million, calling for growth of 0.9% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the quarterly EPS of 24 cents suggests a significant increase from the loss per share of 2 cents reported in the year-ago fiscal quarter. CVGW has a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 27.5%, on average.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Free Report: Must-See Energy Stocks for 2023

Record profits at oil companies can mean big gains for you. With soaring demand and elevated prices, oil stocks could be top performers by far in 2023. Zacks has released a special report revealing the 4 oil stocks experts believe will deliver the biggest gains. (You’ll never guess Stock #2!)

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (THS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (SAM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Calavo Growers, Inc. (CVGW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.