Markets
THS

TreeHouse Foods Slashes FY21 Outlook; To Explore Strategic Alternatives - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Monday, TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (THS) slashed its adjusted earnings and net sales guidance for the full-year 2021, to reflect the incremental costs to support customers in the face of industry-wide labor availability and supply chain disruption.

For fiscal 2021, the company now projects adjusted earnings from continuing operations in the range of $1.08 to $1.28 per share on net sales between $4.20 billion and $4.325 billion.

Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings from continuing operations in the range of $2.00 to $2.50 per share on net sales between $4.20 billion and $4.45 billion.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $2.17 per share on revenues of $4.34 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the fourth quarter, the company expects adjusted earnings from continuing operations in a range of $0.00 to $0.20 per share on net sales between $1.04 billion to $1.16 billion. Analysts expected earnings of $1.02 per share on revenues of $1.21 billion for the quarter.

For the third quarter, net income declined to $6.7 million or $0.12 per share from $12.1 million or $0.20 per share in the prior-year quarter. Excluding items, adjusted earnings from continuing operations was $0.46 per share, compared to $0.71 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Net sales for the quarter grew 5.3 percent to $1.10 billion from $1.05 billion in the same quarter last year.

The Street was looking for earnings of $0.50 per share on revenues of $1.08 billion for the quarter.

Separately, TreeHouse announced that the Board of Directors has approved a plan to explore strategic alternatives, including a possible sale of the Company or a transaction to allow the Company to focus on its higher growth Snacking & Beverages business by divesting a significant portion of its Meal Preparation business.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

THS

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular