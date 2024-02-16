TreeHouse Foods Sees Annual Sales Below View - Update

(RTTNews) - (Adds Outlook)

Looking ahead, for the full year, TreeHouse Foods (THS) has initiated sales outlook below analysts' estimates. The company expects annual sales of $3.43 billion to $3.50 billion, which represents growth of around 0 percent to 2 percent year-over-year, but below analysts' estimate of $3.56 billion.

Below are the Q4 earnings highlights for TreeHouse Foods:

Earnings: $7.5 million in Q4 vs. -$23.4 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.14 in Q4 vs. -$0.41 in the same period last year. Excluding items, TreeHouse Foods reported adjusted earnings of $42.8 million or $0.77 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.73 per share Revenue: $910.8 million in Q4 vs. $956.7 million in the same period last year.

