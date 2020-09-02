TreeHouse Foods Recalls Signature Select Granola Bars

(RTTNews) - TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has recalled certain Chewy Granola Bars sold under the brand name Signature Select, citing misbranding and the presence of undeclared peanut, a known allergen.

The recall involves 18 Count / 15.2 oz package of Signature Select Chewy Granola Bars - Chocolate Chip with UPC Number 2113028363 and best if used by date of January 21, 2021.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the outer carton of the product indicates that the product is Chocolate Chip variety, while some of the individually-wrapped product contained in the carton may be Peanut Butter & Chocolate Chip variety.

Consumers who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanuts may get serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

TreeHouse, a private label packaged foods and beverages company, initiated the recall after receiving three consumer complaints. At this time, TreeHouse has received one report of an allergic reaction associated with this product.

The affected product was distributed nationwide through various stores. These include ACME Markets, Albertsons, Albertsons Market, Amigos, Andronico's Community Market, Carrs-Safeway, Eagle, Haggen, Jewel-Osco, Lucky, Market Street, Pak N Save, Randalls, Safeway, Safeway Community Markets, Shaw's, Star Market, Tom Thumb, United Express, United Supermarkets and Vons.

The recall does not include any other Granola Bars varieties.

Consumers are urged to dispose of or return the products to the place of purchase for a full refund.

In similar incidents, Las Vegas, Nevada-based Mr. Wok Foods in August recalled about 200,000 pounds of meat and poultry products for misbranding and the presence of undeclared milk, wheat, soy, peanuts, or oysters.

In July, Giant Eagle Inc. recalled Giant Eagle Dried Island Fruit Mix for the possible presence of undeclared Peanut, Almond, Milk and Soy allergens.

