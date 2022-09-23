TreeHouse Foods Recalls Italian Dressing Due To Undeclared Allergens

(RTTNews) - TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (THS) Friday announced a voluntary recall of one lot of restaurant style Italian dressing sold under the brand name Tuscan Garden due to undeclared wheat and soy.

The recall is being conducted because the product is labeled as Restaurant Style Italian Dressing, while some of the bottles may contain Asian Sesame Dressing. The Restaurant Style Italian Dressing label indicates the allergens egg and dairy are in the product while the Asian Sesame Dressing product contains the allergens soy and wheat. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy or wheat run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

Product was distributed nationwide through Aldi between August 23, 2022 and September 23, 2022.

The recalled product has UPC number 4099100074871 and use before date of 08/10/2023.

TreeHouse Foods discovered the issue after receiving two complaints from the store level. The company has not received any reports of an allergic reaction associated with this product.

Consumers who have purchased any of the above products are urged to dispose of or return the products to the place of purchase for a full refund.

