TreeHouse Foods Reaffirms FY22 Net Sales Growth Outlook

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Monday, TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (THS) reaffirmed its net sales growth and adjusted EBITDA guidance for the full-year 2022.

For fiscal 2022, the company continues to project net sales growth of at least 11 percent and adjusted EBITDA in a range of $385 million to $415 million.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $1.26 per share on revenue growth of 9.8 percent to $4.75 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the first quarter, the company reported a net loss of $3.0 million or $0.05 per share, compared to net income of $1.5 million or $0.03 per share in the prior-year quarter. Excluding items, adjusted earnings from continuing operations was $0.15 per share, compared to $0.36 per share in the year-ago quarter. Net sales for the quarter grew 7.9 percent to $1.14 billion from $1.06 billion in the same quarter last year.

The Street was looking for a loss of $0.52 per share on revenues of $1.09 billion for the quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.