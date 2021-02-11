Markets
TreeHouse Foods Q4 Profit Tops Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (THS) reported fourth quarter adjusted earnings per diluted share from continuing operations of $1.07 compared to $1.10, a year ago. On average, 11 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.06, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Fourth quarter net sales were $1.18 billion, up 3.3% from last year. Organic net sales growth was 4.0%, for the quarter. Analysts expected revenue of $1.15 billion, for the quarter.

For 2021, on a continuing operations basis, the company projects: adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations of $2.80 to $3.20; and reported net sales between $4.40 to $4.60 billion.

