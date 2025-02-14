TreeHouse Foods Q4 Profit Misses Street; Sees Q1, FY25 Sales Below Market - Update

(RTTNews) - (Adds Outlook)

TreeHouse Foods Inc. (THS), while reporting higher fourth-quarter earnings but below the Street view, on Friday issued sales outlook for its first quarter and fiscal 2025, both below the market.

Outlook

For the first quarter, TreeHouse expects adjusted net sales in a range of $785 million to $800 million, down approximately 3.5% at the mid-point year-over-year.

For fiscal year 2025, adjusted net sales is expected in a range of $3.34 billion to $3.40 billion, which represents a decline of around 1% to growth of approximately 1% from the prior year.

The Wall Street analysts on average expect the company to record revenues of $835.3 million for the first quarter and $3.42 billion for fiscal 2025. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Q4 Results

In its fourth quarter, the company's earnings totaled $58.7 million or $1.15 per share, compared with $7.5 million or $0.14 per share last year.

Adjusted earnings were $48.6 million or $0.95 per share for the period. Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.97 per share.

The company's revenue for the period fell 0.6% to $905.7 million from $910.8 million last year.

