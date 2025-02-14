TreeHouse Foods Q4 Profit Increases, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - TreeHouse Foods (THS) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $58.7 million, or $1.15 per share. This compares with $7.5 million, or $0.14 per share, last year.

Excluding items, TreeHouse Foods reported adjusted earnings of $48.6 million or $0.95 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.97 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 0.6% to $905.7 million from $910.8 million last year.

TreeHouse Foods earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $58.7 Mln. vs. $7.5 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.15 vs. $0.14 last year. -Revenue: $905.7 Mln vs. $910.8 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.