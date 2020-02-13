TreeHouse Foods Q4 Adj. Profit Rises; Organic Net Sales Down 3.8%

(RTTNews) - TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (THS) reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations of $1.10 compared to $1.00, a year ago. On average, 11 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.10, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Adjusted EBITDAS was $161.1 million, an increase of 4.9% year-on-year.

Fourth-quarter net sales were $1.14 billion compared to $1.19 billion, last year, a decrease of 4.5%. Organic net sales decreased 3.8% in the fourth quarter of 2019. Analysts expected revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter.

For 2020, on a continuing operations basis, the company projects: adjusted earnings per share of $2.40 to $2.65; and net sales between $4.10 to $4.40 billion. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $2.63 on revenue of $4.32 billion.

For the first quarter of 2020, the company expects adjusted earnings per share in the range of $0.20 to $0.30 from continuing operations and net sales in the range of $0.98 to $1.02 billion. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $0.41 on revenue of $1.06 billion.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. also announced that its Board has elected William Kelley Jr. as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. He has been serving as Interim Chief Financial Officer since November 2019.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.