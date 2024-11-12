TreeHouse Foods Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for TreeHouse Foods (THS):

Earnings: -$3.4 million in Q3 vs. $7.1 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.07 in Q3 vs. $0.13 in the same period last year. Excluding items, TreeHouse Foods reported adjusted earnings of $38.7 million or $0.74 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.75 per share Revenue: $839.1 million in Q3 vs. $863.3 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $900 to $930 Mln Full year revenue guidance: $3.37 to $3.40 Bln

