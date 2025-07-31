Markets
THS

TreeHouse Foods Q2 Profit, Revenue Beat Estimates; Raises Annual Sales Outlook

July 31, 2025 — 07:52 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (THS), a food processing company, Thursday reported net loss of $2.9 million or $0.06 per share for the second quarter, lower than $16.7 million or $0.32 per share loss in the same quarter a year ago.

Excluding one-time items, the company posted adjusted earnings of $8.8 million or $0.17 per share, that beat the analysts' average estimate of $0.12 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Operating income was $27.3 million compared with operating loss of $4 million last year.

Net sales grew 1.2% to $798 million from $788.5 million in the previous year. The consensus estimate was for $788.14 million.

For the full year, the company has raised its adjusted sales guidance. It now expects annual adjusted net sales of $3.360 billion - $3.415 billion, up from the previous outlook of $3.34 billion - $3.40 billion. The Street is looking for revenue of $3.36 billion for the year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

THS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.