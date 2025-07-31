TreeHouse Foods Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for TreeHouse Foods (THS):

Earnings: -$2.9 million in Q2 vs. -$16.7 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.06 in Q2 vs. -$0.32 in the same period last year. Excluding items, TreeHouse Foods reported adjusted earnings of $8.8 million or $0.17 per share for the period.

Revenue: $801.4 million in Q2 vs. $789.9 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $3.360 - $3.415 Bln

