TreeHouse Foods Posts Wider Loss In Q1; Reiterates 2025 Outlook

May 06, 2025 — 07:56 am EDT

(RTTNews) - TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (THS) posted a net loss for the first quarter of $31.8 million, compared to a loss of $11.7 million for the same period of the previous year. Loss per share was $0.63 compared to a loss of $0.22. Adjusted EBITDA was $57.5 million in the first quarter of 2025, compared to $46.0 million in the first quarter of 2024. Adjusted profit per share was $0.03 compared to a loss of $0.03. Analysts on average expected the company to report a loss per share of $0.16, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net sales for the first quarter totaled $792.0 million compared to $820.7 million for the same period last year, a decrease of 3.5%. Adjusted net sales were $796.0 million.

TreeHouse Foods reiterated full year 2025 guidance.

Shares of TreeHouse Foods are up 4% in pre-market trade on Tuesday.

