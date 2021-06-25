TreeHouse Foods' (NYSE:THS) Shareholders Are Down 55% On Their Shares

We think intelligent long term investing is the way to go. But no-one is immune from buying too high. To wit, the TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) share price managed to fall 55% over five long years. That's an unpleasant experience for long term holders. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 15% in the last 90 days.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

TreeHouse Foods became profitable within the last five years. That would generally be considered a positive, so we are surprised to see the share price is down. Other metrics may better explain the share price move.

It could be that the revenue decline of 5.6% per year is viewed as evidence that TreeHouse Foods is shrinking. This has probably encouraged some shareholders to sell down the stock.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NYSE:THS Earnings and Revenue Growth June 25th 2021

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. So we recommend checking out this free report showing consensus forecasts

A Different Perspective

TreeHouse Foods provided a TSR of 11% over the last twelve months. Unfortunately this falls short of the market return. But at least that's still a gain! Over five years the TSR has been a reduction of 9% per year, over five years. It could well be that the business is stabilizing. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Even so, be aware that TreeHouse Foods is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is a bit unpleasant...

TreeHouse Foods is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

