TreeHouse Foods Names Ann Sardini Board Chair

(RTTNews) - Food processing company TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (THS) announced on Monday that its Board of Directors have appointed Ann Sardini as Chair of the Board, effective from the Annual Stockholders Meeting to be held in April.

Sardini has served as an independent Director since May 2008 and takes over from Gary Smith, who has been Chairman of the Board since July 2018. Smith will remain on the Board.

Sardini has also headed both the Compensation and Audit Committees. She currently leads a strategic consulting practice advising companies in areas of growth, mergers and acquisitions, capital restructuring and other value-creating strategies.

At present, Sardini chairs the board of privately held healthcare company Ideal Protein and has also served on the Board of Pier 1 Imports.

