TreeHouse Foods Expands Waffle, Pancake Products Recall Over Potential Listeria Monocytogenes Risk

October 22, 2024 — 11:47 am EDT

(RTTNews) - TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (THS), Tuesday announced the expansion of voluntary recall of waffle and pancake products due to the potential of listeria monocytogenes contamination.

The announcement was based on additional testing at the manufacturing facility.

The impacted products were distributed throughout all states and provinces within the United States and Canada, and were sold through most retail shops.

The potential risk could cause serious infections in children, elderly people and others with weakened immune systems. It can cause short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea in healthy individuals.

However, no confirmed illness reports have been registered so far.

The company has advised customers to dispose or return the recalled product to the place of purchase for credit.

Currently, TreeHouse's stock is trading at $39.51, down 1.86 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
