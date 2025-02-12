TREEHOUSE FOODS Earnings Preview: Recent $THS Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

TREEHOUSE FOODS ($THS) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $916,793,038 and earnings of $0.98 per share.

TREEHOUSE FOODS Insider Trading Activity

TREEHOUSE FOODS insiders have traded $THS stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $THS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KRISTY N. WATERMAN (EVP, General Counsel and CHRO) sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $127,020

TREEHOUSE FOODS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 92 institutional investors add shares of TREEHOUSE FOODS stock to their portfolio, and 134 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

TREEHOUSE FOODS Government Contracts

We have seen $4,095,070 of award payments to $THS over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

