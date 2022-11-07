Markets
TreeHouse Foods Drops On Reporting Wider Loss In Q3

November 07, 2022 — 10:36 am EST

(RTTNews) - Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (THS) are falling more than 6% Monday morning after the company reported wider loss in the third quarter.

The company reported loss from continuing operations of $15.1 million or $0.27 per share, wider than $4.1 million or $0.07 per share loss last year.

Sales for the quarter, however, increased to $875 million from $751.7 million last year.

THS is at $45.41 currently. It has traded in the range of $29.47-$51.04 in the last 1 year.

