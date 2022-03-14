US Markets
TreeHouse Foods decides against selling itself

Ananya Mariam Rajesh Reuters
Packaged food company TreeHouse Foods said on Monday that it had decided against putting itself up for sale, but may look at options to divest certain parts of its business.

In November, the private-label food group said it was exploring options including the sale of the company or divestment of a unit after facing pressure from activist investor Jana Partners.

The company said its divestment options could include the sale of portions of its Meal Preparation business.

"The board also has unanimously determined it is not the right time to pursue a sale of the whole Company, but it remains open to all alternatives to maximize shareholder value," TreeHouse said in a statement.

Jana did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

