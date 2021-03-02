US Markets
TreeHouse Foods appoints two new directors after deal with Jana Partners

Contributor
Ankit Ajmera Reuters
Published

TreeHouse Foods Inc said on Tuesday it has appointed two new independent directors to its board after hedge fund Jana Partners pushed the packaged food company earlier this month to explore options, including a sale.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

