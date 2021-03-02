TreeHouse Foods appoints two new directors after deal with Jana Partners

March 2 (Reuters) - TreeHouse Foods Inc THS.N said on Tuesday it has appointed two new independent directors to its board after hedge fund Jana Partners pushed the packaged food company earlier this month to explore options, including a sale.

