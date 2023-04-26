News & Insights

TreeHouse Foods Appoints Patrick O'Donnell As CFO

April 26, 2023

(RTTNews) - TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (THS), a food processing firm, said on Wednesday that it has appointed Patrick O'Donnell as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

In addition to his role as Chief Accounting Officer, O'Donnell has been serving as Interim CFO since June 30, 2022, following the departure of then CFO William Kelley.

O'Donnell joined TreeHouse in 2017 and has served in increasingly senior finance and accounting roles for the company.

Prior to joining THS, O'Donnell held roles with increasing responsibility for over 14 years at PricewaterhouseCoopers.

