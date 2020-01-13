TreeHouse Foods Announces Sale Of Its Fridley, Lodi Facilities - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (THS), a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America, has agreed to sell two of its in-store bakery facilities located in Fridley, Minn. and Lodi, Calif. to Rich Products Corp. Approximately 338 hourly and 45 salaried employees will transition from TreeHouse Foods to Rich Products, as part of the deal.

"The sale of the Fridley and Lodi facilities allows us to sharpen our focus at TreeHouse, and importantly, creates an opportunity for these plants to thrive under Rich Products' ownership," said Steve Oakland, CEO of TreeHouse Foods.

