TreeHouse Foods Acquires Harris Freeman’s Tea Business

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has announced a significant acquisition deal, purchasing the private brand tea business of Harris Freeman & Co for approximately $205 million. This move enhances TreeHouse’s position in the growing tea sector, adding unique capabilities and strengthening its market position. The acquisition includes facilities in New Jersey and Georgia and is expected to boost TreeHouse’s growth and margins. The transaction is anticipated to close in early 2025 and aligns with TreeHouse’s strategy to expand in higher-growth, higher-margin categories.

