TreeHouse falls -22.8%

TreeHouse (THS) is down -22.8%, or -$8.46 to $28.73.
- TreeHouse lowers FY24 revenue view to $3.37B-$3.4B from $3.43B-$3.5B
- TreeHouse sees Q4 revenue $900M-$930M, consensus $966.72M
- TreeHouse reports Q3 adjusted EPS 57c, consensus 75c
