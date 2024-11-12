TreeHouse falls -22.8%

TreeHouse (THS) is down -22.8%, or -$8.46 to $28.73.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on THS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.