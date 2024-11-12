TreeHouse falls -17.6%

TreeHouse (THS) is down -17.6%, or -$6.54 to $30.66.
- TreeHouse falls -22.8%
- TreeHouse falls -17.1%
- TreeHouse lowers FY24 revenue view to $3.37B-$3.4B from $3.43B-$3.5B
- TreeHouse sees Q4 revenue $900M-$930M, consensus $966.72M
- TreeHouse reports Q3 adjusted EPS 57c, consensus 75c
