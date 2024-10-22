TreeHouse expands voluntary recall to all products made at one facility

TreeHouse (THS) Foods is expanding its voluntary recall to include all products manufactured at one facility and still within their shelf-life. The recall is expanded to include frozen toaster waffle, Belgian waffle and pancake products, due to the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. Listeria monocytogenes infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women. Recalled products were distributed throughout all states and provinces within the United States and Canada and packed in various formats under the brand names listed below. Consumers and retailers can identify the UPC on the back of the carton, and the Lot Code and Best By Date for these products on the end of the carton. Photos of the affected products can also be found on this site. The following products, which are sold through most retail stores, including but not limited to Albertson’s, Aldi, Dollar General, Foodhold, HEB, Kroger, Publix, Target and Walmart, are included in this recall with Best By or Best if Used by Dates as indicated in the below table. All Lot Codes in scope of this recall will begin with 2C.

