Tree.com (TREE) Surges 22.6%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

Tree.com (TREE) shares ended the last trading session 22.6% higher at $50.34. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 14.7% gain over the past four weeks.

LendingTree experienced a surge in its stock price following the release of stronger-than-expected preliminary second-quarter 2025 results and an upward revision to its full-year outlook. The company anticipates second-quarter revenue of $250 million, exceeding the prior guidance range of $241–$248 million, with adjusted EBITDA expected at $31.8 million, also above the earlier range of $29–$31 million. Variable Marketing Margin (VMM) is projected at $83.6 million, reaching the high end of the $80–$84 million outlook.

Additionally, TREE raised its full-year 2025 guidance, now expecting revenue between $1.00 and $1.05 billion (up from $955–$995 million), VMM of $329–$336 million (vs. $319–$332 million), and adjusted EBITDA of $119–$126 million (up from $116–$124 million). The optimistic outlook reflects solid operational execution and improved marketing efficiency, which have boosted investor confidence in the stock.

This mortgage lending service provider is expected to post quarterly earnings of $1.09 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +101.9%. Revenues are expected to be $243.36 million, up 15.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Tree.com, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on TREE going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Tree.com is part of the Zacks Financial - Mortgage & Related Services industry. UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC), another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 4.6% lower at $4.38. UWMC has returned 10.9% in the past month.

UWM's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +1.5% over the past month to $0.06. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +50%. UWM currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

