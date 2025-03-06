$TREE stock is up 20% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$TREE stock has now risen 20% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $19,431,871 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $TREE:
$TREE Insider Trading Activity
$TREE insiders have traded $TREE stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TREE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DOUGLAS R LEBDA (Chairman & CEO) purchased 13,000 shares for an estimated $516,360
- SCOTT V. TOTMAN (Chief Technology Officer) has made 3 purchases buying 3,750 shares for an estimated $144,725 and 0 sales.
- HEATHER ENLOW-NOVITSKY (General Counsel & Corp Sec.) sold 564 shares for an estimated $29,632
- DIEGO A RODRIGUEZ sold 102 shares for an estimated $4,828
$TREE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 93 institutional investors add shares of $TREE stock to their portfolio, and 100 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MARINER, LLC removed 189,721 shares (-11.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,351,688
- MANATUCK HILL PARTNERS, LLC removed 130,500 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,056,875
- UBS GROUP AG added 122,724 shares (+817.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,755,555
- QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD added 115,018 shares (+85.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,456,947
- JUPITER ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD added 104,335 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,042,981
- SQUAREPOINT OPS LLC added 103,032 shares (+2074.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,992,490
- INVESCO LTD. removed 94,532 shares (-72.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,663,115
