$TREE stock is up 20% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$TREE stock has now risen 20% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $19,431,871 of trading volume.

$TREE Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $TREE:

$TREE insiders have traded $TREE stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TREE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DOUGLAS R LEBDA (Chairman & CEO) purchased 13,000 shares for an estimated $516,360

SCOTT V. TOTMAN (Chief Technology Officer) has made 3 purchases buying 3,750 shares for an estimated $144,725 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. HEATHER ENLOW-NOVITSKY (General Counsel & Corp Sec.) sold 564 shares for an estimated $29,632

DIEGO A RODRIGUEZ sold 102 shares for an estimated $4,828

$TREE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 93 institutional investors add shares of $TREE stock to their portfolio, and 100 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

