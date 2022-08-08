Tredegar's (NYSE:TG) Dividend Will Be Increased To $0.13

Tredegar Corporation (NYSE:TG) has announced that it will be increasing its periodic dividend on the 1st of October to $0.13, which will be 8.3% higher than last year's comparable payment amount of $0.12. This takes the dividend yield to 4.6%, which shareholders will be pleased with.

Tredegar's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. Prior to this announcement, Tredegar's earnings easily covered the dividend, but free cash flows were negative. With the company not bringing in any cash, paying out to shareholders is bound to become difficult at some point.

Over the next year, EPS could expand by 24.9% if recent trends continue. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 21%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

NYSE:TG Historic Dividend August 8th 2022

Tredegar Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. Since 2012, the dividend has gone from $0.18 total annually to $0.48. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 10% per annum over that time. It is good to see that there has been strong dividend growth, and that there haven't been any cuts for a long time.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. It's encouraging to see that Tredegar has been growing its earnings per share at 25% a year over the past five years. Earnings have been growing rapidly, and with a low payout ratio we think that the company could turn out to be a great dividend stock.

Our Thoughts On Tredegar's Dividend

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. While Tredegar is earning enough to cover the payments, the cash flows are lacking. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Tredegar (of which 3 are potentially serious!) you should know about. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

