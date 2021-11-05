Tredegar Swings To Profit In Q3 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Industrial manufacturer Tredegar Corp. (TG) reported Friday third-quarter net income from continuing operations of $6.23 million or $0.19 per share, compared to net loss from continuing operations of $16.98 million or $0.51 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted net income from ongoing operations were $0.22 per share, compared to $0.39 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Total sales for the quarter grew to $209.91 million from $184.37 million in the same quarter last year.

