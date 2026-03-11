Tredegar Swings To Profit In Q4; Stock Up 6.6%

(RTTNews) - Industrial manufacturer Tredegar Corp. (TG) reported Wednesday net income for the second quarter of $14.57 million or $0.42 per share, compared to a net loss of $72.70 million or $2.12 per share in the prior-year quarter. Earnings from ongoing operations were $0.32 per share, compared to $0.06 per share last year.

Total sales for the quarter decreased 10 percent to $184.07 million from $154.05 million in the same quarter last year, primarily due to a decrease in sales in surface protection films.

In Wednesday's pre-market trading, TG is trading on the NYSE at $8.99, up $0.56 or 6.64 percent.

