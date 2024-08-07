News & Insights

TG

Tredegar Swings To Profit In Q2

August 07, 2024 — 08:40 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Industrial manufacturer Tredegar Corp. (TG) reported Wednesday net income for the second quarter was $8.79 million or $0.26 per share, compared to a net loss of $18.92 million or $0.56 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted net income from ongoing operations were $0.30 per share, compared to adjusted net loss from ongoing operations of $0.06 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Total sales for the quarter increased to $190.24 million from $178.17 million in the same quarter last year.

TG

