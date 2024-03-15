Tredegar Q4 Net Loss Sharply Widens

(RTTNews) - Industrial manufacturer Tredegar Corp. (TG) reported Friday a net loss for the fourth quarter that sharply widened to $35.59 million or $1.04 per share from $3.87 million or $0.11 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted net loss from ongoing operations were $0.01 per share, compared to adjusted net income from ongoing operations of $0.02 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Total sales for the quarter declined to $169.34 million from $189.15 million in the same quarter last year.

