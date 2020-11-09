Tredegar Q3 Profit From Ongoing Operations Slightly Declines - Quick Facts

Markets
Tredegar Q3 Profit From Ongoing Operations Slightly Declines

(RTTNews) - Tredegar Corp. (TG) reported third quarter net income from ongoing operations of $0.39 per share compared to $0.40, a year ago. Third quarter sales declined to $184.37 million from $205.97 million, previous year.

John Steitz, Tredegar's president and CEO, said, "We had strong cash flow during the third quarter with net cash in excess of debt as of September 30, 2020 of $28.0 million, up from $5.9 million as of June 30, 2020, which excludes the net cash proceeds expected from the sale of the Personal Care business of $45 to $50 million."

