Tredegar Q1 Profit From Ongoing Ops. Rises

(RTTNews) - Tredegar Corp. (TG) reported first quarter net income from ongoing operations of $16.9 million or $0.50 per share compared to $10.1 million or $0.30 per share, prior year.

First quarter net income from continuing operations was $16.5 million or $0.49 per share compared to net income from continuing operations of $9.6 million or $0.29 per share, last year.

Sales increased to $236.57 million from $184.82 million, prior year. Net sales increased by 33.8% primarily due to an increase in average selling prices, the company said. Sales volume decreased by 3.1%.

