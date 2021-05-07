Markets
Tredegar Q1 Profit From Ongoing Ops. Declines - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Tredegar Corp. (TG) reported first quarter net income from ongoing operations of $0.30 per share compared to $0.36, last year. First quarter net income from continuing operations was $9.6 million or $0.29 per share compared to a net loss from continuing operations of $20.7 million or $0.62 per share. First quarter net sales were $118.12 million, up 0.2% from prior year.

John Steitz, Tredegar's president and chief executive officer said, "Bonnell's current bookings and backlog are at record high levels. Our main challenge is overcoming a shortage in manufacturing personnel to meet production needs and customer demand."

