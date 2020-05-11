Tredegar Q1 Adj. Profit Rises - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Tredegar Corp. (TG) reported first quarter net income from ongoing operations of $0.34 per share compared to $0.22 per share, prior year. Sales declined to $228.30 million from $248.47 million, prior year. Sales volume declined by 11.7% during the quarter.

Tredegar had debt of $43 million and cash of $35.1 million at March 31, 2020.

John Steitz, Tredegar's CEO said, "As we face the challenges of COVID-19, we feel extremely fortunate to have a strong balance sheet with debt net of cash that has not exceeded $21 million on a weekly basis so far in 2020."

