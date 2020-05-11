Markets
TG

Tredegar Q1 Adj. Profit Rises - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Tredegar Corp. (TG) reported first quarter net income from ongoing operations of $0.34 per share compared to $0.22 per share, prior year. Sales declined to $228.30 million from $248.47 million, prior year. Sales volume declined by 11.7% during the quarter.

Tredegar had debt of $43 million and cash of $35.1 million at March 31, 2020.

John Steitz, Tredegar's CEO said, "As we face the challenges of COVID-19, we feel extremely fortunate to have a strong balance sheet with debt net of cash that has not exceeded $21 million on a weekly basis so far in 2020."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TG

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular