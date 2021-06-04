Tredegar (NYSE:TG) Will Pay A Dividend Of US$0.12

Tredegar Corporation (NYSE:TG) has announced that it will pay a dividend of US$0.12 per share on the 1st of July. This means the annual payment is 41% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

Tredegar Is Paying Out More Than It Is Earning

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. Prior to this announcement, the company was paying out 119% of what it was earning, however the dividend was quite comfortably covered by free cash flows at a cash payout ratio of only 35%. Given that the dividend is a cash outflow, we think that cash is more important than accounting measures of profit when assessing the dividend, so this is a mitigating factor.

EPS is set to grow by 1.4% over the next year if recent trends continue. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could reach 1,654%, which probably can't continue without starting to put some pressure on the balance sheet.

Tredegar Has A Solid Track Record

NYSE:TG Historic Dividend June 4th 2021

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. Since 2011, the dividend has gone from US$0.16 to US$0.48. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 12% a year over that time. Rapidly growing dividends for a long time is a very valuable feature for an income stock.

Tredegar May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. However, Tredegar's EPS was effectively flat over the past five years, which could stop the company from paying more every year. The earnings growth is anaemic, and the company is paying out 119% of its profit. This gives limited room for the company to raise the dividend in the future.

Our Thoughts On Tredegar's Dividend

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. The company has been bring in plenty of cash to cover the dividend, but we don't necessarily think that makes it a great dividend stock. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 3 warning signs for Tredegar that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high performing dividend stock.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.